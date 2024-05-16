Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.23 billion and approximately $367.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.99 or 0.04494136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,883,631,806 coins and its circulating supply is 35,670,876,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.