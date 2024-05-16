Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $312.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.63.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $344.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

