C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $2.12 on Thursday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

