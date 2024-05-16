Celcuity’s (CELC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 132,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,525. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.87. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,583,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

