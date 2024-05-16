ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 4.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,984,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,981,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

