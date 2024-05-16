Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $220.44 and last traded at $223.00. Approximately 273,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 546,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 468,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.