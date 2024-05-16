Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTNT traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 3,655,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,805. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and a P/E ratio of -697.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

