Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Sells $421,196.76 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.05 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $301.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.