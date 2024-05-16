Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

CHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2168441 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

