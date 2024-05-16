Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 250,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 158,589 shares.The stock last traded at $85.77 and had previously closed at $84.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,702 shares of company stock worth $2,609,773. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

