CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CI&T stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $458.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

