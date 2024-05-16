Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.47

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 5123846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

