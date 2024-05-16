Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

