ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $611,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 54,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 278,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

