ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.1 %

CLRO stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.