Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.65. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

