Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $31,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,771 shares of company stock worth $10,656,188. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL remained flat at $94.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

