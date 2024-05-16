Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.30 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

