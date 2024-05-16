Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 15,316,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,887,645. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

