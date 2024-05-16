Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 0.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 4,930,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,766,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

