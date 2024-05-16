COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, May 24th

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. The 130.000000 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 24th.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Performance
COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMPANHIA ENERG/S
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.