Comparing Boeing (NYSE:BA) & New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -2.81% N/A -2.55% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $77.79 billion 1.40 -$2.22 billion ($3.55) -49.86 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 1 8 13 0 2.55 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $221.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Summary

Boeing beats New Horizon Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

