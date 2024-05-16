Comparing Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 3 10 0 2.64 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 247.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.31 billion 2.45 $740.00 million $1.02 18.12 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.34 $15.40 million $1.17 31.57

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 13.35% 10.59% 5.84% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 16.66% 7.88% 2.70%

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

