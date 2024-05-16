Contrasting Aris Mining (ARMN) & Its Peers

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aris Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -37.86% -2.75% 0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 200.50 Aris Mining Competitors $1.54 billion -$76.19 million 3.45

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 907 3362 4164 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 211.58%. Given Aris Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.