Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans $1.61 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has increased its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Copa to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 889,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,345. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

