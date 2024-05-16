Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $471.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.55. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

