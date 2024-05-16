Cosmos Price Hits $8.44 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.44 or 0.00012901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $144.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.