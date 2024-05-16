Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

CMCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

