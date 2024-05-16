CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 2.7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.34 and last traded at $55.43. 309,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,748,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,135 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

