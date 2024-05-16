Critical Review: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 131.58%. Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 8.43 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -4.81 Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.90 -$26.68 million $0.10 49.50

This table compares Applied Digital and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% Global Blue Group 5.28% 87.79% 2.09%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

