CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.06. 2,046,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.11 and a 200-day moving average of $280.69. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $133.61 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,576 shares of company stock valued at $95,386,930. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.