Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.