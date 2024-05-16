Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.2 %

CULP stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

