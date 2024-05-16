Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 0.2 %
CULP stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
