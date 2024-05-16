Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 915,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,548. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

