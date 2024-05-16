Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $414.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

