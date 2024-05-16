Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,010,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

