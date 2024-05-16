Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 189,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

