Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.73) to GBX 4,400 ($55.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).
Diploma Stock Up 0.9 %
Diploma Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,263.74%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
