Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.71.

IRON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 228,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.44. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 1,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

