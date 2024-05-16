DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DLO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 5,513,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,812. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,316,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,034 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

