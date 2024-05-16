Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.17. 61,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 414,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

DFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,664,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at $60,664,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

