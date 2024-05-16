Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

DRETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0607 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.84%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

