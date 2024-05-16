Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.84. 4,143,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.