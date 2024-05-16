DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

DXC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 3,274,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

