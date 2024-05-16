DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 3,703,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

