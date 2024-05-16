Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

