easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £154.28 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($193.77).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £146.50 ($184.00).

On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £153.44 ($192.72).

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 529.40 ($6.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 542.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 510.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.42).

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,162.79%.

EZJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

