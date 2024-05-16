ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0410

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. ELIS has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $247,806.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,213.75 or 0.99983238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04180978 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $103,684.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

