Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,426 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 13.1 %

EOSEW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

