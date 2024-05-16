Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,371. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 580,022 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 597,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 776,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

